Shortage of skilled workers a challenge for almost half of insurance companies

Nearly half of Irish insurers have been challenged by a lack of available skilled workers, according to research from PwC.

A survey of 94 Irish insurers carried out by PwC and Insurance Ireland, the representative body for insurance companies in Ireland, found that 45 per cent said the availability of key talent and skills was a key business challenge. Last year only 24 per cent of insurers identified this as an issue.

