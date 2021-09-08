Shortage of skilled workers a challenge for almost half of insurance companies
Some 45 per cent of Irish insurers said the availability of talent and skills was an issue, up from 24 per cent last year
Nearly half of Irish insurers have been challenged by a lack of available skilled workers, according to research from PwC.
A survey of 94 Irish insurers carried out by PwC and Insurance Ireland, the representative body for insurance companies in Ireland, found that 45 per cent said the availability of key talent and skills was a key business challenge. Last year only 24 per cent of insurers identified this as an issue.
Nearly half of insurers surveyed said...
