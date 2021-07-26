Short haul airline industry will be slow to recover, Michael O’Leary says
Ryanair chief executive says rival airlines face a challenging future
The short haul airline industry will be slow to recover and will continue to experience reductions in capacity, Michael O’Leary has said.
“There is a meaningful shortage of capacity out across Europe short hauls for the next two or three summers . . . I think you're looking at a 20 per cent reduction in short haul capacity into summer 2022 and into summer 23”, Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, said...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ryanair reports loss of €273 million yet anticipates ‘strong recovery’
Michael O’Leary says he has ‘never seen in 30 years the amount of growth potential’ at the airline
Gold dealer owes ‘almost €450,000 to Irish creditors’
Irish Gold and Silver Bullion was liquidated in June, but the director has yet to comply with court orders to furnish a statement of affairs
Kitman Labs goes after US military contracts
The Dublin sports science company has more than 700 athletic partnerships around the world and is looking to expand
Canadian investment fund sells nearly €30m in Glanbia shares in week
Mawer offloads around €100m of shares in dairy and ingredients giant since beginning of year