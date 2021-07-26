Short haul airline industry will be slow to recover, Michael O’Leary says

The short haul airline industry will be slow to recover and will continue to experience reductions in capacity, Michael O’Leary has said.

“There is a meaningful shortage of capacity out across Europe short hauls for the next two or three summers . . . I think you're looking at a 20 per cent reduction in short haul capacity into summer 2022 and into summer 23”, Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, said...