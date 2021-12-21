Shaws reports €4.91m loss as turnover tumbles 33%

Shaw and Sons, the group behind the well-known “almost nationwide” chain of department stores, fell into loss last year as the pandemic closed its stores for almost half the year.

Accounts filed by the 150-year-old business, which operates 17 stores around Ireland, show turnover fell by nearly 33 per cent last year, dropping from €61.61 million to €41.36 million up to the end of January 2021.

Shaws said the pandemic had a “significant effect” on all...