Shaw Academy-linked call centre in Georgia abruptly closes

The centre’s 600 staff were informed of layoffs by text in mid-June while still awaiting their wages

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
15th August, 2021
Adrian Murphy, co-founder of Shaw Academy (far right0 with Kevin Sherry, executive director of global business development at Enterprise Ireland, and former minister for jobs Richard Bruton. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

A call centre closely linked to Shaw Academy, the embattled online education group, has closed suddenly with around 600 staff due their final salaries.

Shaw Academy applied for examinership earlier this month, having accrued millions in losses.

It financed and outsourced much of its sales operations to a centre in Tbilisi in the former Soviet republic of Georgia, until earlier this year, when it withdrew from the arrangement.

