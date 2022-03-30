Shares in Poolbeg Pharma begin trading on the US venture market

Poolbeg Pharma, the infectious disease pharmaceutical company, has commenced trading on the OTCQB exchange in the US, which is also called ‘the venture market’.

The company, which was spun out of Dublin-headquartered Open Orphan last year and is developing a treatment for severe influenza, hopes the new listing will improve liquidity in its share trading. Poolbeg Pharma raised almost €30 million in July last year after its initial public offering on the London...