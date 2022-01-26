Shareholder revolt on the cards over Greencore bonuses for top executives

Greencore, the London-listed convenience foods giant, is facing down the barrel of an investor revolt as its agm on Thursday rapidly approaches.

As first reported by Sky News, the company, which produces 645 million food-to-go items every year, is gearing up to deal with anger from shareholders arising from bonuses awarded to its top executives in 2021.

Patrick Coveney, the company’s outgoing chief executive, was set to receive more than €600,000 in deferred bonus shares in December...