Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Shareholder revolt on the cards over Greencore bonuses for top executives

The company is facing a backlash after awarding sizeable bonus packets to its top brass while cancelling dividends and seeking additional support from investors

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
26th January, 2022
Shareholder revolt on the cards over Greencore bonuses for top executives
The company’s chief executive, Patrick Coveney, is set to depart from Greencore in March following more than a decade at the helm. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Greencore, the London-listed convenience foods giant, is facing down the barrel of an investor revolt as its agm on Thursday rapidly approaches.

As first reported by Sky News, the company, which produces 645 million food-to-go items every year, is gearing up to deal with anger from shareholders arising from bonuses awarded to its top executives in 2021.

Patrick Coveney, the company’s outgoing chief executive, was set to receive more than €600,000 in deferred bonus shares in December...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Alan Joyce, Qantas chief executive: ‘It\&#039;s up to us, the aviation industry, to make people comfortable travelling and to make it environmentally friendly.’ Picture: Getty

Electric planes could be used to fly from Dublin to the north of England, Qantas head says

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Martin Shanahan, chief executive of the IDA: ‘Cloud computing, AI, the processing of big data is all part of IDA strategy, because that is where the world is going.’ Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

IDA ‘helping companies to expand’ data centres in Dublin region

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Alan Cox, who has been chief executive of Core since 2006, is to leave the company in the coming months. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Core chief executive Alan Cox to step down after 15 years

Companies Cónal Thomas
All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Irish economy set for ‘rapid rebound’ as pandemic restrictions lifted

Companies Eva Short

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1