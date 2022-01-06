‘Serious pressure’ on ‘traditional income streams’ at Undergraduate Awards Company
The directors at education awards company include a former minister and prominent business figures
An educational awards company linked to Ruairí Quinn, the former education minister, has “serious pressure” on its “traditional income streams”, according to its latest accounts.
Irish Undergraduate Awards Company, which manages the Undergraduate Awards, the international university awards, said in its directors report that income from university partnership fees, corporate sponsorship and state agency support, “reduced significantly” in 2020.
Latest accounts filed with the Company Registration Office show the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Thérapie opened 23 new British clinics last year despite sales slump
Losses reached almost €8m in 2020 at Thérapie’s parent but the group’s directors said they were confident in their expansion plans
Irish arm of Free Now says supply of drivers is a ‘principal risk’ to business
Turnover dropped by more than a quarter at MyTaxi Network Ireland Limited last year as pandemic ‘heavily impacted’ business
More than €500,000 in building charges paid by Portobello Plaza hotel developers to Dublin City Council
Development contribution and road opening licence mean hotel developers have paid more than €505,000 to build on the site next to the Grand Canal
Domino’s Irish franchise pays €8m dividend as profits jump 17%
Shorecal Limited operates 27 Domino’s outlets around Ireland and increased turnover to €55 million despite ‘lower than expected’ trading activity