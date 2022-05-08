Subscribe Today
Sequoia leads $15m raise for Irish cloud solution platform

The funding round led by the US venture capital giant, which also backed Apple, WhatsApp and Instagram, values Silicon Valley-based Seaplane IO at $35 million

Charlie Taylor

 @chastaylor
8th May, 2022
Seaplane IO’s new platform makes it easier to deploy multi-region and multi-cloud applications without managing infrastructure

Seaplane IO, an Irish-founded, Silicon Valley-based cloud management platform, has secured $15 million (€14.3 million) in a funding round led by Sequoia, which has previously led investments into the likes of Apple, Stripe, Airbnb, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Established in 2000 by Niall Dalton, from Cork, Seaplane is behind a solution that makes it easier to deploy multi-region and multi-cloud applications without managing infrastructure. The new Series A round, which also includes participation from Atlantic Bridge and...

