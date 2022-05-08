Sequoia leads $15m raise for Irish cloud solution platform

Seaplane IO, an Irish-founded, Silicon Valley-based cloud management platform, has secured $15 million (€14.3 million) in a funding round led by Sequoia, which has previously led investments into the likes of Apple, Stripe, Airbnb, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Established in 2000 by Niall Dalton, from Cork, Seaplane is behind a solution that makes it easier to deploy multi-region and multi-cloud applications without managing infrastructure. The new Series A round, which also includes participation from Atlantic Bridge and...