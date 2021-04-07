Sentenial sold in deal worth up to €110m
Australian company EML buys Irish fintech
Sentenial, the Irish fintech, has been bought by Australian company EML in a deal worth up to €110 million. The upfront price is €70 million, with an earn-out component of €40 million.
Sentenial is a cloud-native, payments company processing €45 billion per annum. The deal includes its open banking brand Nuapay.
Sentenial and Nuapay operate in the European open banking sector. Sentenial is connected to 1,750 banks and growing across Europe. It has 60 full-time employees.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Oracle shifted $30bn from Bermuda-based subsidiary to Irish firm ahead of TikTok deal
US tech firm transferred money last year as it prepared to take over Chinese-owned social network TikTok
Altratech raises €3.5 million in funding
Limerick based e-health firm is developing a portable RNA kit
CMC Coal’s revenues hit 18-year low after strike at Colombian mine
Revenues at the Irish distributor for coal from Colombia’s Cerrejón mine have fallen below $1 billion for the first time since the company filed end-of-year accounts