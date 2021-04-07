Sentenial sold in deal worth up to €110m

Sentenial, the Irish fintech, has been bought by Australian company EML in a deal worth up to €110 million. The upfront price is €70 million, with an earn-out component of €40 million.

Sentenial is a cloud-native, payments company processing €45 billion per annum. The deal includes its open banking brand Nuapay.

Sentenial and Nuapay operate in the European open banking sector. Sentenial is connected to 1,750 banks and growing across Europe. It has 60 full-time employees.