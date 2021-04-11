Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Sentenial boss: ‘Moment for our platform has arrived with a bang’

The Irish payment technology firm’s chief executive said the negotiations to sell it to Australian company EML for €110m were conducted remotely over six months

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
11th April, 2021
Sentenial boss: ‘Moment for our platform has arrived with a bang’
Sean Fitzgerald, founder and ceo of Sentenial: ‘I see this as the next step . . . the company can really grow up now.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

After 18 years, more than €50 million in investment and a constant focus on its core payments technology, Maynooth-based Sentenial’s pay-off finally arrived last week.

Sentenial, founded in 2003 by Sean Fitzgerald to take advantage of an “underserved market” borne out of regulatory changes and the advent of the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), was bought by EML, the Australian payments firm, in a deal worth up to €110 million, including a €70 million...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Jim Woulfe, Dairygold chief executive, announced his retirement from the Cork-based co-op this week. Picture: Clare Keogh

Company Watch: Outgoing chief executive is leaving Dairygold in robust financial state

Companies Lorcan Allen 3 hours ago
Alan Coughlan, Lansil Global founder: plans to open a European warehouse to cut delivery times for customers in Europe

Irish supply chain firm to open a European base after revenues double

Companies Killian Woods 3 hours ago
Company documents for Coinbase Ireland show that it has granted 105,510 share options to its employees in recent years

Coinbase’s Irish staff in line for $45m of share options

Companies Rosanna Cooney 3 hours ago
Edmond Scanlon, chief executive of Kerry Group: focus on taste and nutrition division Pic: Bryan Meade

Divisions emerge at Kerry Co-op over bid for Kerry Group’s dairy arm

Companies Lorcan Allen 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1