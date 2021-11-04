Science Gallery staff told they’ll be let go despite ongoing government talks
Employees of the venue at Trinity College were contacted yesterday to say they will still lose their jobs, yet all staff and students were emailed yesterday to say the board of the university is in negotiations to save the gallery
Staff at the Science Gallery have been told they will still lose their jobs despite ongoing talks to save it.
The Business Post first reported last week that the venue for artistic exhibitions and lectures around science and technology is to close at the end of February.
The Business Post understands staff were contacted yesterday to say they are still to be let...
