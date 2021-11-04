Subscribe Today
Science Gallery staff told they’ll be let go despite ongoing government talks

Employees of the venue at Trinity College were contacted yesterday to say they will still lose their jobs, yet all staff and students were emailed yesterday to say the board of the university is in negotiations to save the gallery

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
4th November, 2021
The Science Gallery at Trinity College, Dublin is set to close on February 28. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Staff at the Science Gallery have been told they will still lose their jobs despite ongoing talks to save it.

The Business Post first reported last week that the venue for artistic exhibitions and lectures around science and technology is to close at the end of February.

The Business Post understands staff were contacted yesterday to say they are still to be let...

