Saudi Arabian family takes 4% stake in Dalata

A well known Saudi business family has built up a 4 per cent stake worth more than €18 million in Dalata, the listed hotel group.

The Zahid family spent more than €19.2 million buying a stake in the company in two separate tranches, through their Dubai-based Zahid Group Holding company.

When the firm bought the stake, the company’s shares were trading at just below €2.60. Since then, the shares have fallen slightly to around €2.45, valuing...