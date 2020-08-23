Saudi Arabian family takes 4% stake in Dalata

A well known Saudi business family has built up a 4 per cent stake worth more than €18 million in Dalata, the listed hotel group.
The Zahid family spent more than €19.2 million buying a stake in the company in two separate tranches, through their Dubai-based Zahid Group Holding company.
When the firm bought the stake, the company’s shares were trading at just below €2.60. Since then, the shares have fallen slightly to around €2.45, valuing...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team