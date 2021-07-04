San Leon oil exploration firm in reverse takeover negotiations
Oisín Fanning’s company is in talks with Midwestern Oil and Gas that could see San Leon increase its stake in a Nigerian oil prospect
San Leon, Oisín Fanning’s oil exploration firm, is in the middle of reverse takeover talks with Midwestern Oil and Gas Company to ramp up its stake in their Nigerian oil prospect.
The company has told the stock exchange that it was in discussions with Midwestern over the possibility of San Leon acquiring total control of their share of the Nigerian oil field.
San Leon currently owns 40 per cent of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Kirby Group to create 300 jobs in Limerick
Up to 100 of the new hires will be part of a graduate programme and apprenticeship scheme at the company’s headquarters in Raheen