San Leon oil exploration firm in reverse takeover negotiations

Oisín Fanning’s company is in talks with Midwestern Oil and Gas that could see San Leon increase its stake in a Nigerian oil prospect

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
4th July, 2021
San Leon has already increased its investment in a company called Energy Link Infrastructure, which is building a new oil exporting pipeline and storage system for the OML 18 prospect.

San Leon, Oisín Fanning’s oil exploration firm, is in the middle of reverse takeover talks with Midwestern Oil and Gas Company to ramp up its stake in their Nigerian oil prospect.

The company has told the stock exchange that it was in discussions with Midwestern over the possibility of San Leon acquiring total control of their share of the Nigerian oil field.

San Leon currently owns 40 per cent of the...

