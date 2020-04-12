San Leon has its eye on cheap Nigerian oil

Irish energy company San Leon is eyeing further oil assets in Nigeria as it added a further $40 million to its war chest last week.
Oisin Fanning, San Leon’s chief executive, said the company now has about $78 million in cash which it is considering deploying to take advantage of the low price of oil. Fanning said the slump in the price of crude oil has left some companies distressed and seeking either investment or to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team