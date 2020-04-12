Sunday April 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

San Leon has its eye on cheap Nigerian oil

Flush with cash from loan repayments, Oisin Fanning’s energy company now has about $78 million to spend on buying cut-priced crude

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
12th April, 2020
Oisin Fanning CEO & Mutiu Summon of San Leon Energy

Irish energy company San Leon is eyeing further oil assets in Nigeria as it added a further $40 million to its war chest last week.

Oisin Fanning, San Leon’s chief executive, said the company now has about $78 million in cash which it is considering deploying to take advantage of the low price of oil. Fanning said the slump in the price of crude oil has left some companies distressed and seeking either investment or to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Judge criticises ‘war’ waged via litigation in Goodman case

Both sides bring discovery claims in the latest round of the legal battle between beef baron and former employee

Róisín Burke | 3 hours ago

Cartier in counterfeit claims court battle with Facebook

The famed jewellery and watch company claims ads and posts carried by the social media giant are counterfeit

Rosanna Cooney | 3 hours ago

Judge describes £96.6m O’Donnell case as ‘fanciful’

Family company had sought damages against Morgan Stanley in interest rate swap case

Barry J Whyte | 3 hours ago