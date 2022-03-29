Salesforce wants its employees to define how they work

Salesforce wants teams within its offices to define how hybrid working will help them, according to Bret Taylor, the IT giant’s co-chief executive.

In a media call on Tuesday, Taylor told the Business Post that flexibility needed to be driven among groups in its offices.

“We have 75,000 employees, over 30,000 joined during the pandemic. Many hadn’t stepped foot into a Salesforce office until recently or met their manager in person....