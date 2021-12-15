Subscribe Today
Sales down 66% at Nando’s Ireland

Turnover falls to €9m at firm’s Irish arm as British parent company flags ‘material uncertainty’ linked to doubts over debt refinancing plan

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
15th December, 2021
Sales down 66% at Nando's Ireland
Nando’s Ireland reported a loss of €2.2 million in the 2021 period, a €5 million drop compared with the previous year. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Turnover at Nandos’ Irish arm fell by two-thirds last year as its British parent warned of “significant doubt” over the chicken group, linked to its fall in sales and concerns over a planned refinancing of its debts.

Accounts filed by Nando’s Chickenland Ireland, which employs more than 400 people around the country, show revenues fell from €26.7 million to €9 million in its last trading period.

The business reported a loss...

