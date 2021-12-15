Sales down 66% at Nando’s Ireland

Turnover at Nandos’ Irish arm fell by two-thirds last year as its British parent warned of “significant doubt” over the chicken group, linked to its fall in sales and concerns over a planned refinancing of its debts.

Accounts filed by Nando’s Chickenland Ireland, which employs more than 400 people around the country, show revenues fell from €26.7 million to €9 million in its last trading period.

The business reported a loss...