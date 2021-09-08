Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Sales climb steadily at Cully & Sully owner as pandemic leaves firm untouched

Hain Celestial Ireland reports profits of €4.3 million after trading activities continue as normal despite Covid-19

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
8th September, 2021
Sales climb steadily at Cully & Sully owner as pandemic leaves firm untouched
Colum O'Sullivan, the co-founder, Cully & Sully and a director at Hain Celestial Ireland. Picture: Maura O’Sullivan

Sales at Hain Celestial Ireland, the company which owns the Cully & Sully food business, remained steady despite the impact of Covid-19, newly filed financial statements show.

The company, a subsidiary of the global food group of the same name, also reported a slight increase in profits in the year until June 30, 2020.

Accounts from the company, which also owns Hartley’s jelly, Cadbury spreads and Linda McCartney frozen meals, show turnover reached more than €29.3 million...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Philip O’Doherty, the E&amp;I chief executive, founded the company in 1986. Picture: Declan Doherty

E&I Engineering acquired by Vertiv in deal worth up to $2bn

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 3 hours ago
Despite difficulties attracting talent, 54 per cent of insurers plan to increase headcount at their organisation. Picture: Getty

Shortage of skilled workers a challenge for almost half of insurance companies

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 7 hours ago
Credit unions around the country have large amounts of savings lodged by members and relatively low levels of loans being taken out

Credit offered for Mayo’s crunch day

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago
Declan Ganley, chief executive, Rivada Networks, has put development of a ‘positive pressure-powered air respirator’ on hold until the next airborne viral pandemic strikes. Picture: Michael Dillon

Declan Ganley shelves plan for respirator as Covid-19 thread recedes

Companies Barry J Whyte 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1