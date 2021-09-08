Sales climb steadily at Cully & Sully owner as pandemic leaves firm untouched

Sales at Hain Celestial Ireland, the company which owns the Cully & Sully food business, remained steady despite the impact of Covid-19, newly filed financial statements show.

The company, a subsidiary of the global food group of the same name, also reported a slight increase in profits in the year until June 30, 2020.

Accounts from the company, which also owns Hartley’s jelly, Cadbury spreads and Linda McCartney frozen meals, show turnover reached more than €29.3 million...