Sales at Iceland Ireland up 15% since 2019 amid ‘unprecedented’ demand

Sales at Iceland’s Irish operation rose by almost 15 per cent last year compared with pre-pandemic levels, newly filed accounts show.

The frozen-goods supermarket chain, which now runs nearly 30 stores around Ireland, recorded a turnover of €66.1 million up to the end of March, driven by a “surge in demand” unprecedented outside of the Christmas period.

Iceland put the rise in demand, which meant sales increased from €57.73 million in 2019 and...