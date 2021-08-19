Sales at Iceland Ireland up 15% since 2019 amid ‘unprecedented’ demand
Supermarket chain with emphasis on frozen goods recorded €66.1m turnover last year after ‘surge in demand’ unprecedented outside Christmas period
Sales at Iceland’s Irish operation rose by almost 15 per cent last year compared with pre-pandemic levels, newly filed accounts show.
The frozen-goods supermarket chain, which now runs nearly 30 stores around Ireland, recorded a turnover of €66.1 million up to the end of March, driven by a “surge in demand” unprecedented outside of the Christmas period.
Iceland put the rise in demand, which meant sales increased from €57.73 million in 2019 and...
