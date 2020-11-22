Sunday November 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Sale of solar energy firm delivers big return to Hostelworld founder and Tayto owner

Power Capital Renewable Energy is being bought by Paris-based Omnes Capital for about €15 million plus a potential future earn-out

22nd November, 2020
2
Ray Coyle, the Tayto owner

Power Capital Renewable Energy, the solar energy company being acquired by a French infrastructure fund, has delivered a shining return for Tom Kennedy, the Hostelworld founder and Ray Coyle, the Tayto owner, details of the deal show.

The company is being bought by Paris-based Omnes Capital for an initial consideration of around €15 million plus a potential future earn-out, a source with knowledge of the deal said.

Other beneficiaries include Dalkey financier Barry O’Sullivan, an...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Hibernia Reit boss believes future offices will be ‘campus style’

Kevin Nowlan sees future office developments as being occupied by a number of tenants, with large convertible spaces as well as gyms, food outlets and even bars

Ian Guider | 3 hours ago

Dingle Distillery investors rue Revenue decision on tax relief

The tax authority has ruled that the EIIS scheme run by the company is not eligible for relief

Róisín Burke | 3 hours ago

CNN claims protection of US constitution in Ganley case

Cable news network says first amendment and SPEECH Act will apply in Irishman’s defamation action

Barry J Whyte | 3 hours ago