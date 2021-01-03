Subscribe Today
Ryanair tipped to outperform market strongly in 2021

The airline’s operation of the Boeing 737 Max is now a positive advantage, says investment firm Raymond James

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
3rd January, 2021
Syth expects IAG, the owner of Aer Lingus, to perform in line with the rest of the market in the short term. Picture: Getty

Ryanair is “particularly well positioned” to gain market share this year, according to a new report on the airline sector from the investment firm Raymond James.

Savanthi Syth, the report‘s author, said that Ryanair was likely to outperform the market strongly in 2021. She described the airline as “particularly well-positioned, having had the balance sheet to avoid high-cost financing” during the coronavirus crisis.

Moreover, she said, its operation of the...

