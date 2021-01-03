Ryanair tipped to outperform market strongly in 2021

Ryanair is “particularly well positioned” to gain market share this year, according to a new report on the airline sector from the investment firm Raymond James.

Savanthi Syth, the report‘s author, said that Ryanair was likely to outperform the market strongly in 2021. She described the airline as “particularly well-positioned, having had the balance sheet to avoid high-cost financing” during the coronavirus crisis.

Moreover, she said, its operation of the...