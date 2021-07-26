Ryanair reports loss of €273 million yet anticipates ‘strong recovery’

Ryanair reported a loss of €273 million for the first quarter of its 2022 financial year, compared to a €185 million loss for the same period of time last year.

At the same time debt was down to €1.66 billion at the end of last month, compared to €2.28 billion at the end of March; passenger numbers passed the 8 million mark in May and June; and 379 new routes and ten new bases were announced.

