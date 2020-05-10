Ryanair director and former senior civil servant joins AMP Capital as adviser

Julie O’Neill, a Ryanair director and former senior civil servant, has been enlisted as an adviser by AMP Capital, the Australian fund giant, as it pursues further Irish investments.

O’Neill will act as a senior adviser to the state- backed €1 billion Irish Infrastructure Fund, which is run by AMP Capital and Irish Life, and has investment of €300 million from the National Pensions Reserve Fund.

“Julie brings notable leadership and...