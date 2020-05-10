Monday May 11, 2020
Ryanair director and former senior civil servant joins AMP Capital as adviser

Ryanair director Julie O’Neill was secretary general at Dept of Transport

10th May, 2020
Julie O’Neill was secretary general at the Department of Transport from 2002 to 2009

Julie O’Neill, a Ryanair director and former senior civil servant, has been enlisted as an adviser by AMP Capital, the Australian fund giant, as it pursues further Irish investments.

O’Neill will act as a senior adviser to the state- backed €1 billion Irish Infrastructure Fund, which is run by AMP Capital and Irish Life, and has investment of €300 million from the National Pensions Reserve Fund.

“Julie brings notable leadership and...

