Ruth Leggett appointed chief executive of Sedgwick Ireland

Sedgwick, the global claims management company, has appointed Ruth Leggett as the new chief executive of its Irish operations.

Leggett, who has served as the firm’s Irish chief of staff and deputy chief executive since last year, takes over the role from Malcolm Hughes.

Hughes has been Sedgwick’s chief executive since it purchased OSG, the risk solutions firm he co-founded, in 2016. He will remain with the company as executive chairman for Ireland...