Running out of muscle: Activist investor pushes for radical shake-up of Glanbia

In October 2018, Glanbia announced it had agreed a more than €300 million deal to acquire Slimfast, the well-known US weight loss brand. To this day, it remains the largest acquisition in the company’s history. It is also the most unusual.

The firm’s roots are firmly steeped in dairy, where it started off processing milk into fat filled dairy ingredients such as butter and cheese. In more recent times, it has evolved into what...