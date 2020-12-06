Rugby star Robbie Henshaw sees firm’s accumulated profits top €1m

A company controlled by Robbie Henshaw, the Ireland and Leinster rugby player, pushed its accumulated profits above €1 million in 2019, accounts show.

Henshaw owns Robton Limited, an advertising and promotions company, and his father Tony is a director.

Robton made a profit for the year of €366,493, an increase on the previous year’s profit of €285,299. That pushed its accumulated profits from €649,823 to just over €1 million.