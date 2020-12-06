Rugby star Robbie Henshaw sees firm’s accumulated profits top €1m
Promotions company Robton Limited, run by Henshaw and his father Tony, is seeing comfortable organic growth
A company controlled by Robbie Henshaw, the Ireland and Leinster rugby player, pushed its accumulated profits above €1 million in 2019, accounts show.
Henshaw owns Robton Limited, an advertising and promotions company, and his father Tony is a director.
Robton made a profit for the year of €366,493, an increase on the previous year’s profit of €285,299. That pushed its accumulated profits from €649,823 to just over €1 million.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team