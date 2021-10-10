Rudd departs Teneo to join her brother’s firm

Amber Rudd, the former British Home Secretary, is leaving Teneo, the global PR firm founded by Declan Kelly.

City AM revealed that Rudd was to depart Teneo for a London PR firm run by her brother Roland, with Rudd then tweeting the article, announcing: “A little reshuffle of my own”.

Rudd was among a number of senior political figures recruited by Teneo after they left politics. Tony Blair, Bill Clinton and William Hague,...