Ronan Group to demolish upper floors of partly built Spencer Block
Plan for 464 apartments and 200 co-living units blocked in courts in latest round of legal wrangling with Dublin City Council
Ronan Group has hired a team to demolish upper floor structures at its already partly built Spencer Place apartment blocks after its plan for 464 apartments and 200 co-living units was blocked in the courts.
Last year, Johnny Ronan’s company received permission to expand on its approved plans for the site and build 464 apartments and 200 co-living units on the land instead of 349 apartments.
Following the approval for the development, Ronan Group proceeded with construction of...
