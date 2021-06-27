Ronan Group to demolish upper floors of partly built Spencer Block

Ronan Group has hired a team to demolish upper floor structures at its already partly built Spencer Place apartment blocks after its plan for 464 apartments and 200 co-living units was blocked in the courts.

Last year, Johnny Ronan’s company received permission to expand on its approved plans for the site and build 464 apartments and 200 co-living units on the land instead of 349 apartments.

Following the approval for the development, Ronan Group proceeded with construction of...