Ronan Group gets new business partner for Dockland towers
Colony Capital is selling its stake in 45-storey Project Waterfront and 22-storey Aqua Vetro buildings to Fortress Investment group
Johnny Ronan, the high-profile developer, has a new business partner to deal with in his long-running quest to build two large towers in central Dublin.
Colony Capital, the US firm, has struck a deal to sell its real estate portfolio in Ireland to Fortress Investment Group, a US-based investment firm, including its stake in the planned 45-storey tower as part of Project Waterfront and 22-storey Aqua Vetro tower on Tara Street.
Fortress, which is ultimately...
