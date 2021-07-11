Ronan Group gets new business partner for Dockland towers

Johnny Ronan, the high-profile developer, has a new business partner to deal with in his long-running quest to build two large towers in central Dublin.

Colony Capital, the US firm, has struck a deal to sell its real estate portfolio in Ireland to Fortress Investment Group, a US-based investment firm, including its stake in the planned 45-storey tower as part of Project Waterfront and 22-storey Aqua Vetro tower on Tara Street.

Fortress, which is ultimately...