Ronan firm criticises council over Salesforce building plans

Property tycoon Johnny Ronan’s development company has criticised Dublin City Council‘s decision to take a legal challenge to a decision to grant it planning permission for the Salesforce campus in Dublin’s Docklands.
Spencer Place Development Company (SPDC) has said the decision will delay the delivery of much-needed housing.
“The council has decided to launch its challenge to the development of the housing units in the midst of Ireland’s worst...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team