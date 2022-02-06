Rob Kearney-backed Snack Farm secures deal with corporate gift platform Sendeso
Health food firm will reach new markets while the corporate gifting platform can build its Irish presence through the deal
Snack Farm, the health food company backed by former rugby player Rob Kearney, has secured a partnership with Sendoso, the global corporate gifting platform which has its European headquarters in Dublin.
The deal will aid Snack Farm in reaching new international markets while Sendoso’s goal is to build its Irish presence off the deal with a local brand.
“The partnership with Sendoso will ultimately assist in getting our healthy snacking products in front...
