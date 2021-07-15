Revolut valued at €28 billion after latest equity raise

Revolut, the UK-based fintech company, has raised more than €675 million in new funding, valuing the company at around €28 billion.

On Thursday, Revolut announced that it had raised €675 million in new equity as part of a series E funding round from two new investors, Tiger Global Management and SoftBank’s Vision fund. The fundraising makes Revolut the most valuable fintech firm in the UK.

Founded in 2015, Revolut now boasts more than...