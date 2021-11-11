Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Revenues down at Payzone as pandemic hits transport unit

Payment processing firm records drop-off in profits but predicts rise in margins due to new products

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
11th November, 2021
Revenues down at Payzone as pandemic hits transport unit
Payzone altered its account reporting period after it was acquired by AIB and Fiserv for €100 million. Picture: RexFeatures

Revenues at Payzone Ireland, the consumer payments network which operates Leap card payments as well as M50 toll transactions, fell by 6 per cent last year as the pandemic closed off parts of its business.

Newly filed accounts for Payzone reveal the company’s performance over a 15-month period after the firm altered its reporting structure following its acquisition by AIB and Fiserv in a €100 million deal in 2019.

As a result, gross turnover at...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dr Nora Khaldi: founded Nuritas in 2014. Picture: Lorraine O\&#039;Sullivan

Nuritas raises $45m in fresh funding

Companies Barry J Whyte
The group wore face masks mimicking Instagram’s filters. Picture: Bryan Meade

Protestors call on government to tackle Instagram’s impact on mental health

Companies Aaron Rogan
Husband-and-wife team Gareth and Michelle McAllister set out to found their own distillery after identifying that they believe is a gap in the market in Asia for premium Irish whiskey. Picture: Ahascragh

Ahascragh distillery opens second investment round

Companies Eva Short
Losses at the company rose from €574,418 in 2019 to more than €3 million in 2020. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Future of Eddie Rockets depends on resumption of full trading as turnover halves

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1