Revenues at Virgin Media grow 3% to €224 million in first half of 2020

Data use across the company’s network almost double as internet played a key role in remote working, education and entertainment during pandemic while TV subscriptions also increased

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
30th July, 2021
Tony Hanway, chief executive of Virgin Media Ireland

Revenues at Virgin Media Ireland were €224 million for the first half of this year, a 3 per cent increase on the same period of 2020.

Increased demand for internet provision, TV services and mobile phone plans contributed to the bump in revenue.

Data use across the Virgin Media network rose 91 per cent on last year as internet use played a key role in remote working, education and entertainment. The company signed up 5,000 more broadband...

