Revenues at Virgin Media grow 3% to €224 million in first half of 2020

Revenues at Virgin Media Ireland were €224 million for the first half of this year, a 3 per cent increase on the same period of 2020.

Increased demand for internet provision, TV services and mobile phone plans contributed to the bump in revenue.

Data use across the Virgin Media network rose 91 per cent on last year as internet use played a key role in remote working, education and entertainment. The company signed up 5,000 more broadband...