Revenues at US-backed Dublin firm Valeo topped €1bn in 2020

Driven by a multimillion-euro acquisition spree, Valeo’s sales have soared by almost 75 per cent in the last five years, while the group’s asset value has almost doubled in the same period to over €1.5 billion

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
2nd January, 2022
Valeo now owns a portfolio of household-name brands such as Batchelors

Sales at Valeo Foods, the Dublin-based consumer foods business backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, breached the €1 billion mark in 2020 for the first time.

Recently filed accounts for Valeo show revenues for the year stood at just over €1 billion, which was up 8 per cent on the previous year. The company recorded double-digit sales growth in the UK and other European markets, while sales in Ireland grew by 7 per cent in...

