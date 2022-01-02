Revenues at US-backed Dublin firm Valeo topped €1bn in 2020

Sales at Valeo Foods, the Dublin-based consumer foods business backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, breached the €1 billion mark in 2020 for the first time.

Recently filed accounts for Valeo show revenues for the year stood at just over €1 billion, which was up 8 per cent on the previous year. The company recorded double-digit sales growth in the UK and other European markets, while sales in Ireland grew by 7 per cent in...