Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Revenue up $500m at LinkedIn Ireland as membership swells

Recruitment platform’s Irish arm will pay $250 million in dividends to its parent company after turnover rose by 17 per cent last year

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
2nd November, 2021
Revenue up $500m at LinkedIn Ireland as membership swells
LinkedIn hired nearly 200 new staff in Ireland last year as its membership headcount rose 80 million. Picture: Getty

Turnover at LinkedIn’s Irish arm rose by nearly $500 million last year as the company increased its member headcount by more than 80 million.

Recently filed accounts for the global recruitment platform, a subsidiary of Microsoft, show it increased its Irish workforce by nearly 200 people in 2020.

While LinkedIn Ireland did not declare a dividend last year, the accounts show it will pay out $250 million (€215.6 million) to Microsoft Ireland Research after a strong trading period.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Peter Jackson, the Flutter chief executive, above, and Jonathan Hill, the chief financial officer, said the company would not be pursuing an acquisition of The Athletic

Flutter will not take a punt on The Athletic

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 3 hours ago
An Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough, England. The company is building on its Irish warehouse due to extra demand caused by Covid-19. Picture: Getty

Amazon is offering a €2,000 sign-on fee to new hires for its Dublin warehouses

Companies Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
The main trade-off for Denis O’Brien in this debt restructure was that Digicel was forced to put its Pacific arm up as security with creditors

Digicel kept afloat by O’Brien’s dealmaking after flirtation with oblivion

Companies Lorcan Allen 2 days ago
Eir is now in rude health. It’s come through the pandemic in good shape, and its most recent quarterly results show a 13 per cent increase in earnings from a year ago, as well as a 10 per cent jump in revenues

Ian Guider: Will Niel do it his way on plan for Eir?

Companies Ian Guider 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1