Revenue up $500m at LinkedIn Ireland as membership swells

Turnover at LinkedIn’s Irish arm rose by nearly $500 million last year as the company increased its member headcount by more than 80 million.

Recently filed accounts for the global recruitment platform, a subsidiary of Microsoft, show it increased its Irish workforce by nearly 200 people in 2020.

While LinkedIn Ireland did not declare a dividend last year, the accounts show it will pay out $250 million (€215.6 million) to Microsoft Ireland Research after a strong trading period.