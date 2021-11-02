Revenue up $500m at LinkedIn Ireland as membership swells
Recruitment platform’s Irish arm will pay $250 million in dividends to its parent company after turnover rose by 17 per cent last year
Turnover at LinkedIn’s Irish arm rose by nearly $500 million last year as the company increased its member headcount by more than 80 million.
Recently filed accounts for the global recruitment platform, a subsidiary of Microsoft, show it increased its Irish workforce by nearly 200 people in 2020.
While LinkedIn Ireland did not declare a dividend last year, the accounts show it will pay out $250 million (€215.6 million) to Microsoft Ireland Research after a strong trading period.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Flutter will not take a punt on The Athletic
Gambling giant’s chief financial officer says acquisition of sports website is something his firm is ‘not pursuing at all’
Amazon is offering a €2,000 sign-on fee to new hires for its Dublin warehouses
Retailer will spend up to €200,000 in signing bonuses as part of a Christmas hiring spree for its two ‘exceptionally busy’ delivery centres in the capital
Digicel kept afloat by O’Brien’s dealmaking after flirtation with oblivion
The company’s balance sheet is far from a pretty picture, but it is still in much better shape than it was five years ago after striking a deal with its creditors
Ian Guider: Will Niel do it his way on plan for Eir?
Investors may well be attracted to buying a stake in the telco’s fibre network if it can reach its potential over the next few years