Revenue tops £35m for special schools group owned by former Kerry boss

Revenue reached more than £35 million last year at Kedleston Group, the special school and children’s home operator run by Denis Brosnan, the former Kerry Group businessman, and his son.

The British group operates 13 residential and day schools for children with special educational needs, and a children’s home, with its income coming mainly from local authorities.

Turnover for the year 2020 rose by £2.51 million to £35.21 million, new financial statements...