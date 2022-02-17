Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Revenue hits €135m at Lloyds pharmacy group despite ‘ongoing’ Covid risk

Pharmacy group employs nearly 800 people and says €4.2m loss was down to impact of the pandemic

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
17th February, 2022
Revenue hits €135m at Lloyds pharmacy group despite ‘ongoing’ Covid risk
Lloyds reduced its post-tax losses by 67 per cent in 2021, from €13 million to €4.2 million. Picture: Getty

Lloyds, the pharmacy group that operates 89 chemists around Ireland, increased its turnover last year after absorbing a number of subsidiary companies.

The business, which employs nearly 800 people, reported sales of €135 million in its most recent financial year, which covers the period until March 31, 2021. In 2020, Lloyds posted turnover of €133.5 million.

Despite the revenue increase, Lloyds said actual turnover was down 4 per cent if the three absorbed entities – Ballycane Pharmacy, Hiltons Pharmacy and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Directors at Nolaclan said the pandemic had prompted a slowdown in customer spending across the Irish economy. Picture: Getty

Dublin pub group’s turnover fell 82% in 2020 as post-tax loss reached €4.25m

Companies Donal MacNamee
Kerry Group chief executive Edmond Scanlon.

Kerry Group increases dividend as profits rebound for 2021

Companies Lorcan Allen
All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Telus to create 300 new jobs; Tayto Park set for rebrand

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Five Guys burger chain is run in Ireland by Dermot Desmond’s sons Brett, Ross and Derry Desmond. Picture: Kelvin Boyes

Future of Five Guys in Ireland ‘dependent on trading profitability in aftermath of Covid-19’

Companies Barry J Whyte

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1