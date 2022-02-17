Revenue hits €135m at Lloyds pharmacy group despite ‘ongoing’ Covid risk
Pharmacy group employs nearly 800 people and says €4.2m loss was down to impact of the pandemic
Lloyds, the pharmacy group that operates 89 chemists around Ireland, increased its turnover last year after absorbing a number of subsidiary companies.
The business, which employs nearly 800 people, reported sales of €135 million in its most recent financial year, which covers the period until March 31, 2021. In 2020, Lloyds posted turnover of €133.5 million.
Despite the revenue increase, Lloyds said actual turnover was down 4 per cent if the three absorbed entities – Ballycane Pharmacy, Hiltons Pharmacy and...
