Revenue down 64% at Monart Spa owner Griffin as Covid hits business

Family-owned hotel group cut its wage bill in half in 2020 as losses reached €1.18 million

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
17th November, 2021
Michael Griffin and Liam Anthony Griffin, directors at the Griffin Hotel Group. Picture: Patrick Browne

Turnover at the Griffin Hotel Group, which owns several hotels in the south-east of Ireland, fell by nearly two-thirds last year as the pandemic forced it to close its doors.

The operator of the luxury Monart Spa in Enniscorthy posted revenues of €8.96 million in 2020, down from €25.15 million the year before, according to accounts filed by the company.

Losses for the period, up until December 31, 2020, came to €1.18 million, a drop-off from...

