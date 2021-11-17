Revenue down 64% at Monart Spa owner Griffin as Covid hits business

Turnover at the Griffin Hotel Group, which owns several hotels in the south-east of Ireland, fell by nearly two-thirds last year as the pandemic forced it to close its doors.

The operator of the luxury Monart Spa in Enniscorthy posted revenues of €8.96 million in 2020, down from €25.15 million the year before, according to accounts filed by the company.

Losses for the period, up until December 31, 2020, came to €1.18 million, a drop-off from...