Revamp gives Glanbia promising first quarter

Even before global markets were in a state of upheaval, Glanbia’s business underwent a major restructuring.

The overhaul of its performance nutrition business was predicated on what Siobhan Talbot, the group chief executive, described as a “disappointing” earnings performance when full-year 2019 results were announced eight weeks ago.

The Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) business, which had grown consistently over previous years in line with increased demand for sports supplements and healthy snacks,...