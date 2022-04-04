‘Restructuring wave’ due to hit Ireland in next 18 months, analysts warn
PwC points to increased business failure rates in the first three months of 2022 as indicative of a possible acceleration in insolvencies that will continue into next year
The rate of Irish companies becoming insolvent remains “at an artificial and record low” but a recent uptick in business failures could suggest that the impact of government supports is beginning to wane, according to a new report from PwC.
Analysis conduced by the professional services firm puts business failure rates at 15 per 10,000 companies over the last twelve months, constituting “record lows” and levels not seen since 2005 and 2006. The...
