Requests for personal data putting professionals off applying for roles
Almost two thirds of workers think asking a job applicant their age would discourage applications, according to a report
Requests for personal data, such as age, as part of job applications is putting professionals off going for roles, new research from Hays Ireland has shown.
Collection of personal diversity data, such as age, marital status, sexual orientation or socio-economic background, has become more common practice in the job application process.
Many organisations have started to gather the data as part of a proactive move to improve diversity, according to Maureen Lynch, director of Hays...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Finance minister to meet banking union over AIB staff cull
Some 1,500 more job losses add to concern over possible departure of Ulster Bank
Dublin data firm joins online learning firm to explore new markets
Dublin-based Talivest and Australia’s Go1 set to move into Britain, Ireland and Australia, as digital learning surges by 74 per cent
Rugby star Robbie Henshaw sees firm’s accumulated profits top €1m
Promotions company Robton Limited, run by Henshaw and his father Tony, is seeing comfortable organic growth
Dublin start-up signs deal with major US property company
Contract with Hines to monitor carbon emissions, temperature and humidity in European properties could prove lucrative for Ziggytec