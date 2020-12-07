Requests for personal data putting professionals off applying for roles

Requests for personal data, such as age, as part of job applications is putting professionals off going for roles, new research from Hays Ireland has shown.

Collection of personal diversity data, such as age, marital status, sexual orientation or socio-economic background, has become more common practice in the job application process.

Many organisations have started to gather the data as part of a proactive move to improve diversity, according to Maureen Lynch, director of Hays...