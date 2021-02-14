Rejigged Coco plans plenty more First Dates

Coco Content, the maker of hit television shows First Dates and Room to Improve, has rejigged its management structure, with Linda Cullen taking over as sole chief executive.

The first episode of the new First Dates series notched up almost 200,000 viewers when it aired last Thursday night on RTÉ 2, complete with anti-coronavirus perspex shields and specially made two-metre-wide tables.

“Trying to both get people together and keep them apart was incredibly challenging,” Cullen said,...