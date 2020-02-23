Sunday February 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Regulator forces Irish Water to take tougher stance on discounts to force firms to fix leaks on premises faster

Regulator forces Irish Water to get tough on firms so that they fix leaks

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
23rd February, 2020
The water regulator has told Irish Water to toughen up its policy so that businesses are forced to fix leaks faster

Around 180,000 businesses are facing higher water charges this year if they do not fix their leaks on time.

Until now, Irish Water had given businesses a discount on bills which were hiked up by a water leak on their premises. However, the water regulator has told Irish Water to toughen up its policy so that businesses are forced to fix leaks faster.

The Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) wants the new water leakage...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Campaign wants bosses to try wheelchairs at work

Spinal injuries group is challenging executives to spend 'a day in my wheels’ learning about the difficulties faced by wheelchair users in the workplace

Aaron Rogan | 2 hours ago

Vegan focus pays off for former dairy farm family

Founders of Foods of Athenry put their faith early in vegan and gluten-free food, and this year they expect a turnover of €3.5m

Aaron Rogan | 2 hours ago

Chuck Feeney’s Atlantic Philanthropies goes for broke

The coffers of the foundation are now almost empty, and that’s exactly what the publicity-shy, ‘giving while living’ philanthropist always intended

Aaron Rogan | 2 hours ago