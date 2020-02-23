Regulator forces Irish Water to take tougher stance on discounts to force firms to fix leaks on premises faster

Around 180,000 businesses are facing higher water charges this year if they do not fix their leaks on time.

Until now, Irish Water had given businesses a discount on bills which were hiked up by a water leak on their premises. However, the water regulator has told Irish Water to toughen up its policy so that businesses are forced to fix leaks faster.

The Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) wants the new water leakage...