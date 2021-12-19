Redesdale Food Fund set to invest in new food start-ups
The food fund led by John Conroy, formerly of Merrion Capital, is aiming to invest in new businesses that can be scaled internationally
The €75 million Redesdale Food Fund is set to announce its first investments early next year by providing seed funding to two Irish food start-ups.
Led by financier John Conroy, who was chief executive of Merrion Capital for many years, the Redesdale Food Fund was launched earlier this month and aims to provide seed and early-stage capital to Irish food entrepreneurs.
Speaking to the Business Post, Conroy said venture capital (VC) funds have been singled...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Irish whiskey firm prevented from trading by Texas regulator
Texas State Securities Board issued cease and desist order last month to Whiskey & Wealth Club Limited, owned by Irish whiskey entrepreneur Jay Bradley
Company Watch: DCC’s US expansion continues after record $610m deal to acquire Almo
The eye-watering purchase of the US electronics company is just the latest example of DCC’s longstanding fondness for big-ticket acquisitions
PTSB’s Crowley euphoric after ‘transformative’ €7.6 billion deal
The capture of a huge tranche of Ulster Bank’s assets is set to increase Permanent TSB’s mortgage book by about 40 per cent and expand its branch network by one-third
Firm that sold toxic sanitiser to HSE saw profit multiply fiftyfold
Portfolio Group sealed €9.2 million deal to provide ViraPro hand sanitiser which had to later be recalled