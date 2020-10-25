Sunday October 25, 2020
Recruitment executive says meat factory workers are not paid enough

AA Euro finance director says remuneration lower than other European countries where pay in the sector is rising

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
25th October, 2020
Pay rates in the Irish meat industry are lower than other European countries where pay in the sector is rising

Irish meat factory workers are not paid enough, a senior executive with a recruitment agency which supplies staff for the the sector has said.

Pat McCarthy, finance director with recruitment firm AA Euro, told the Business Post that the meat processing industry “needs to increase their wages; their wages need to rise; there are no ifs, ands or buts”.

Conditions in meat plants have been criticised in recent months following Covid-19...

