Recruiter Starcircle is creating 100 jobs to cope with demand

The company works with Facebook, Amazon, Marvel, Paypal and others and uses LinkedIn and GitHub as well as social media sites to find job candidates who may have been overlooked for positions

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
21st November, 2021
James Galvin, chief executive of Starcircle: swift recovery after Covid hit business. Picture: John Allen

An Irish firm that sources workers for some of the biggest corporations in the US including Amazon and Facebook is to create 100 jobs to cope with a post-pandemic surge in demand for its services.

Starcircle, which was founded in 2007 and is based out of Cork, is to rapidly expand its team to keep pace with demand from a growing client base following a period during which the company lost business over the course of...

