Record turnover at Littlewoods Ireland as profits top €12m

The Irish unit of Littlewoods posted record turnover last year as sales rose across all areas of the business despite the impact of the pandemic.

Shop Direct Ireland, which owns Littlewoods Ireland, recorded revenues of €126.8 million in its 2021 financial year, according to accounts filed by the company. It marks the second time that turnover at the firm has topped €100 million.

The home shopping retailer has operated on an online-only basis since 2015, when...