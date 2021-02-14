Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Raise EIIS cap to boost Iseq, says Euronext letter

Euronext lobbies government to raise tax relief on investments to encourage private companies to go public

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
14th February, 2021
Raise EIIS cap to boost Iseq, says Euronext letter
Euronext, the stock exchange’s owner, has lobbied the Department of Finance to raise the limit on tax-relief investments

The company behind the Irish stock exchange wants more taxpayer money to back private companies in the hope that they will go public in Dublin.

Euronext, the stock exchange’s owner, has lobbied the Department of Finance to raise the limit on tax-relief investments through the Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS) from €250,000 to €1 million.

The recommendation is made in a submission to the department as part of a consultation on reforming...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Coco Content’s First Dates Ireland returned to TV screens last week with pandemic-friendly changes to the format

Rejigged Coco plans plenty more First Dates

Companies Róisín Burke 8 hours ago
Nick Mullen, new Argeau director (centre), with co-founders Stephen Felle and Adam Cleland

Argeau eyeing US expansion as it targets tech and sports stars

Companies Ian Guider 8 hours ago
Cillian Barry, co-founder of SportCaller. Picture: Fergal Phillips

‘America is a market that will really open up soon’

Companies Emmet Ryan 8 hours ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Business Post 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1