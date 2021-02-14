Raise EIIS cap to boost Iseq, says Euronext letter
Euronext lobbies government to raise tax relief on investments to encourage private companies to go public
The company behind the Irish stock exchange wants more taxpayer money to back private companies in the hope that they will go public in Dublin.
Euronext, the stock exchange’s owner, has lobbied the Department of Finance to raise the limit on tax-relief investments through the Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS) from €250,000 to €1 million.
The recommendation is made in a submission to the department as part of a consultation on reforming...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Rejigged Coco plans plenty more First Dates
The maker of hit television shows including Room to Improve revises its management structure, with Linda Cullen as sole chief executive
Argeau eyeing US expansion as it targets tech and sports stars
The Dublin-based fintech firm aimed at ultra high net worth investors aims to double assets under management from €1bn to €2bn
‘America is a market that will really open up soon’
Cillian Barry and business partner Eugene Cosgrove have sold their gaming company SportCaller to US casino giant Bally’s for €40 million