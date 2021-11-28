Quanta bid for Yew Grove could end up as hostile takeover

Quanta Capital has confirmed it is preparing a challenger bid for Yew Grove Reit, the Irish commercial property fund, that could become a hostile takeover.

Last week, the directors of Yew Grove agreed to accept a bid that values it at €177.4 million from Canada’s Slate Office Reit.

Slate Office has ambitions to launch in Europe using this acquisition as its starting point. However, Quanta is determined to put a strong counter offer...