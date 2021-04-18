Subscribe Today
Quanta acquires 82-acre data centre site in Dublin

Land at Kilpedder on Dublin/Wicklow border has planning permission for 700,000 sq ft data centre on 40 of its acres

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
18th April, 2021
“On the acquisition front, we contracted in excess of €80 million in the first 90 days of this year: Mel Sutcliffe

Quanta Capital, the investment firm run by Mel Sutcliffe and backed by Oaktree, the Californian investment giant, has acquired an 82-acre data centre site on the Dublin/Wicklow border for an undisclosed sum.

“We are delighted with this purchase and believe it presents an amazing opportunity for development,” Sutcliffe said.

The land at Kilpedder has planning permission for a 700,000 square foot data centre on 40 of its 82 acres. Quanta may seek...

