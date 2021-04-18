Quanta acquires 82-acre data centre site in Dublin

Quanta Capital, the investment firm run by Mel Sutcliffe and backed by Oaktree, the Californian investment giant, has acquired an 82-acre data centre site on the Dublin/Wicklow border for an undisclosed sum.

“We are delighted with this purchase and believe it presents an amazing opportunity for development,” Sutcliffe said.

The land at Kilpedder has planning permission for a 700,000 square foot data centre on 40 of its 82 acres. Quanta may seek...